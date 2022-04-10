हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

Lock Upp Day 43 written updates: Vinit Kakar evicted, Kangana Ranaut jokes 'he came into show by mistake'

'Lock Upp' host Kangana Ranaut slammed contestant Vinit Kakar for his inactive game and asked him why he hasn't interacted with other inmates in the show.

Lock Upp Day 43 written updates: Vinit Kakar evicted, Kangana Ranaut jokes &#039;he came into show by mistake&#039;
Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: In the latest episode of Lock Upp, the 'unsafe' inmates were asked to fight for their spot in the show. Host Kangana observed that there is a divide between the old and the new block. She also noticed a rift between the right block and left block.

Kangana noticed that Vinit is not participating in discussions or tasks and he is not making an effort to talk to anyone. She asked everyone to state a contestant who is here for free. Most contestants gave Vinit's name as he has been very inactive in the game.

Due to this, Kangana put him in the bottom of the chargesheet and said that he will not get a chance to even save himself with a secret.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

 

The other contestants in the chargesheet had to fight for their spot. Karanvir Bohra was saved by Payal and Shivam Sharma. 

Mandana got a chance to save herself by telling a secret about herself. She spoke about her affair with an ace director and said that he was in a relationship with him for 1.5 years and they were planning to have a baby. But after she became pregnant, he backed off and said that he is not ready to be a father and convinced her to get an abortion.

It was a very emotional moment for Mandana and said that she was very heartbroken as she was also dealing with her divorce at the time. Kangana consoled her and said that she is brave to talk about it.

At the end, Kangana announced that Vinit is Locked out from the show as she said that he came into the show 'by mistake' and bid him goodbye.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kangana RanautLock UppLock Upp updatesVinit Kakar
Next
Story

Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut recalls her huge 'scandal' with married man, hints at Hrithik Roshan - Watch

Must Watch

PT6M37S

Pakistan Superfast: 'Freedom fight resumes' - Imran Khan