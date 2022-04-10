New Delhi: In the latest episode of Lock Upp, the 'unsafe' inmates were asked to fight for their spot in the show. Host Kangana observed that there is a divide between the old and the new block. She also noticed a rift between the right block and left block.

Kangana noticed that Vinit is not participating in discussions or tasks and he is not making an effort to talk to anyone. She asked everyone to state a contestant who is here for free. Most contestants gave Vinit's name as he has been very inactive in the game.

Due to this, Kangana put him in the bottom of the chargesheet and said that he will not get a chance to even save himself with a secret.

The other contestants in the chargesheet had to fight for their spot. Karanvir Bohra was saved by Payal and Shivam Sharma.

Mandana got a chance to save herself by telling a secret about herself. She spoke about her affair with an ace director and said that he was in a relationship with him for 1.5 years and they were planning to have a baby. But after she became pregnant, he backed off and said that he is not ready to be a father and convinced her to get an abortion.

It was a very emotional moment for Mandana and said that she was very heartbroken as she was also dealing with her divorce at the time. Kangana consoled her and said that she is brave to talk about it.

At the end, Kangana announced that Vinit is Locked out from the show as she said that he came into the show 'by mistake' and bid him goodbye.