New Delhi: In the latest episode of Lock Upp, Queen K or host Kangana Ranaut interacted with the contestants on Judgement Day. She spoke to contestants about the pros and cons of their game and gave them advice on it.

Kangana told Azmah that her game is getting repetitive and she needs to do something new. Later, Mandana and Azmah have an argument about who started the fight between them. Kangana told them that she is not a judge to decide who is right and who is wrong.

Kangana said that Shivam Sharma was her favourite contestant in the show as he has a great sense of humour. She slammed Vinit for not participating in the show and not playing the game.

Even though Kangana praised Shivam, she asked him to be independent and not be a 'chela'.

Coming to Karanvir, Kangana asked him to play his individual game and not go into his father mode or people pleaser mode.

Saisha received a huge compliment from Kangana as the host complimented her for her mind games.

Towards the end of the show, Kangana asked Munawar Faruqui about his big secret and hinted at reports that claimed Munawar has a child. The comedian said that he does not want to talk about it as he is not ready.

Kangana said that she respected his decision but advised him that he can talk about it if he wants.

Everyone in the house was very supportive of Munawar's revelation and hugged him. The comedian got quite emotional and didn't know how to react.

At the end, it was revealed that Azmah was saved from the chargesheet by audience vote.