NEW DELHI: Kangana Ranaut hails Shivam Sharma and tags him as a 'relief' in the show for his comic commentary during fights in the jail.

Kangana asks Munawar to be open to take suggestions from other housemates.

Kangana gives a task to nominated housemates. Mandana gets rapped for delivering dismal performance this week. Shivam is asked to collect six nods from housemates to save himself. He gets saved.

Ali Merchant reveals a secret about himself. He reveals that he had an arrange marriage with a girl in 2015 which didn't survive. He said he was a DJ and his professiona involved nightlife, which was not appreciated by his wife. Ali discloses that he comes from an orthodox family. When he and his wife started having issues, his family suggested them to have a child. He says that they however acted maturely and parted ways amicably. Ali gets saved by Kangana for disclosing his secret.

Munawar says that he too wants to reveal his secret, irrespective of the fact that he doesn't get saved. Kangana asks him to reveal his secret.

Munawar says that it was 2007 when he was waked up by his grandmother and informed that his mother is hospitalised and not well. He says he was told by a hospital staff that she had drunk acid. His mother finally succumbs.

Munawar adds that his mother didn't have a happy marriage. In fact, she had not eaten for the past 7-8 days before her death. He adds that the tasks in the jail, including making papar and chakri, reminds him of his mom. Munawar says he regret not having enough money, or not talking to his mom about her mental condition in her last time. His revelation makes every housemates including host Kangana emotional.

Zeeshan Khan too gets emotional and says he and his family faced a similar situation at home.

Mandana Karimi gets evicted.

Actor Prince Narula is the latest addition to Kangana Ranaut's reality show 'Lock Upp'.

