New Delhi: In the latest episode of Lock Upp, Payal Rohatgi and Anjali Arora had a huge fight. Payal also called Munawar manipulative and said that he hasn't shown his true colours. She also accused Munawar of playing the poverty victim card.

Later, in the episode, the inmates were asked to participate in a task where they had to make jute beds and make sure they are strong enough.

Prince Narula tried to break the opposite team's bed to make them lose the challenge.

During the task, Poonam Pandey got injured on her finger. She said that she didn't make a big deal about it but it does hurt her.

During dinner, Saisha Shinde got angry with Payal after the latter called Saisha a 'man'. Payal tried to clarify that she didn't say it in a way to disregard her gender but wanted to emphasis that she has more strength than Azmah.

Payal also took a dig at Anjali Arora and said that she is a follower of Munawar as she listens to everything that she says.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates on Kangana Ranaut's reality show 'Lock Upp'.