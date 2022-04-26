हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Lock Upp

Lock Upp Day 60 written updates: After their family visits, Poonam Pandey, Shivam Sharma break down into tears - Watch

The contestants of 'Lock Upp' got super emotional in the latest episode as their family members came to visit them ahead of the finale.

Lock Upp Day 60 written updates: After their family visits, Poonam Pandey, Shivam Sharma break down into tears - Watch
Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: In the latest episode of Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut, family members and friends of the contestants entered the Lock Upp jail to meet them before the finale. At the beginning, we see Azmah Fallah throwing Anjali Arora's makeup in a bucket and then throwing water in it to destroy it. 

Shivam Sharma was the one who noticed this first and hinted it to Saisha Shinde, Munawar Faruqui and Poonam Pandey. Later, Anjali and Saisha decided that they will not react to Azmah's antics so that she doesn't get the 'footage' that she wants. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

 

Later, the inmates get a pleasant surprise when their family members and friends come to the show. First, Anjali's mother comes into the show and gives her a cup in replacement for the cup that Payal Rohatgi had broken. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

 

Azmah's mother had also come to the jail and warned her against certain contestants and told her to keep playing her game fearlessly.

At the end of the episode, wrestler and Payal Rohatgi's fiance Sangram Singh entered the show and entertained the whole jail with his jokes. Later, he surprised Payal by proposing to her for marriage. She was super elated when she heart that and gave hima big hug.

