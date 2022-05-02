New Delhi: In the last and 10th week of Lock Upp, contestants were asked to perform an interesting task in which they had to pitch for each other to be in the finale and not themselves!

At the beginning of the episode, Munawar and Payal got into a huge fight as they started discussing each others' gameplay. The jailor congratulated all the contestants for reaching the last and 10th week, nearing the finale.

Surprisingly, Anjali was seen talking about Munawar to Payal and the two were discussing how Munawar used people to get ahead in tasks but never put individual effort in them.

Since the contetestants had to pitch for each other, Anjali went up to Saisha Shinde and asked her to support her and not Munawar as she has done a lot behind-the-scenes. Munawar, on the other hand, pitched his case to Anjali and said that he is the only one who cares about her in the show.

He also told her that despite the hardships in his life, he still came on this show and won the love of fans.

When the task begins, Munawar voted for Anjali and said that she deserved to be in the finale as she has shown great improvement in the show. However, the other inmates contested this by saying that Anjali had gotten so far by staying in Munawar's shadow.

In another surprise event, Payal pitched for Prince Narula and then ended up getting into a fight with in the next few minutes. However, she said she will not back away from her decision as she was playing the task based on her reasons not on her friendship.

At the end of the episode, Payal tried to end the long-drawn fight between her and Shivam Sharma but the duo just end up getting into an uglier fight with Shivam creating a ruckus in the middle of the night.