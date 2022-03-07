Lock Upp: Sara Khan tells Shivam Sharma that his actions make her feel ‘uncomfortable’!

NEW DELHI: In the latest released promo of Kangana Ranaut’s show Lock Upp, TV actress Sara Khan can be seen expressing herself to her fellow contestant Shivam Sharma on the show.

Shivam, who has a strong liking for Sara kept his feelings infront of her numerous times but the actress always reacted on it in a funny manner and never paid any attention to it.

In tonight’s episode, Sana can be seen talking to Shivam that his actions are making her feel ‘uncomfortable’ on the show.

While in the other part of the promo, Shivam can be seen chanting “She loves me, she loves me not,” while sitting beside Tehseen Poonawalla.

Sara told Shivam, “Aap extreme ja rahe hain. Mein uncomfortable hoti hun. Mein chahti hun aap isko serious na banayein..”

Later, Shivam was seen talking to Poonawalla, "Faisla jo bhi ho manzoor hona chahiye. Jang ho, ya ishq ho, bharpoor hona chhaiye..”

For the unversed, Lock Upp features 13 controversial celebrities has brought a unique format filled with entertainment, drama and unlimited masala which was never seen before by the audiences.

'Lock Upp' is a one of a kind reality show on digital that is filled with a lot of twists and turns which keeps the audiences glued to their seats to see what the show has to offer in its upcoming episodes.

ALTBalaji and MX Player live-stream Lock Upp 24x7 on their respective platforms and allow audiences to interact directly with the contestants. Stay tuned to ALTBalaji & MX Player for more updates on the show!