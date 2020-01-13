Lohri 2020: Here's how your favourite TV stars are celebrating the festival

New Delhi: The festival of Lohri is celebrated every year on January 13 with much spirit and gusto. People get together in huge numbers and get soaked in the festive fervour of the day in the evening. The festival holds a greater significance in the states of Punjab and Haryana. Therefore, the Punjabi diaspora, settled abroad celebrates Lohri there with equal zest and zeal.

Lohri marks the winter solstice, welcoming the beautiful summer sunshine with open arms. Lohri is celebrated one day before Makar Sankranti, also known as Maghi.

Let's find out what your favourite TV stars are up to this Lohri:

Jasmin Bhasin: The most fun part for me about Lohri is the lip-smacking traditional sweets. I am a big-time foodie, and especially on Lohri, I binge on Phulle.

Anita Raj: Being a Punjabi myself I always look forward to celebrating the festival. This year I am shooting but will celebrate with my family and close friends after the shoot. Fortunately, even on our show, we are shooting for a Lohri sequence so we will have a perfect pre-Lohri celebration on the sets itself with my Choti Sarrdaarni family. I love sitting around the bonfire eating Gajak mithai and most importantly enjoy doing the Bhangra all night.

Avinesh Rekhi: The best thing about Lohri is that it falls in winters which is my favourite season of the year. I always make sure that I celebrate this festival in Chandigarh with my family and close friends but this year due to my work commitments I will be in Mumbai. I love gorging on food, sweets and most importantly the Lohri special groundnuts. I will celebrate the festival with my wife and kids once I am back home. It feels good to be sitting around the bonfire with all your near and dear ones close to you.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia: We, my the festival of Lohri like it is our new year. Every year I visit Gurudwara first thing in the morning and will visit even this year, depending on my shoot schedule. I’ll be celebrating the festival with the cast and crew of my show Choti Sarrdaarni. We also have a major Lohri sequence on the show which made me feel like it was the real celebration.

Shaleen Bhanot: Lohri has been one of my most beloved festivals since childhood and I have many memories attached to it. We Punjabi’s celebrate it with great pomp and show. Amongst all the rituals, sitting around the bonfire and the Punjabi Dhol is my favourite part. This year is going to be special because my parents are in town and I will be celebrating Lohri with them after a very long time.

Various kinds of food items are offered to the Lohri fire to seek blessings, prosperity and happiness from the almighty. The Lohri Prasad consists of five food items which include the Til (Sesame), the Gajak (a sweet preparation), Gud (Jaggery), Moongphali (Peanuts) and Phuliya (Popcorn).

These are offered to the fire Goddess (Agni) to seek her blessings for the wellbeing for the family.

Here's wishing our readers a very happy Lohri!