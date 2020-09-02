Lord Ram's birth to be a grand and monumental celebration on 'Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram' TV show

New Delhi: After the 'Bhoomi Pujan' for the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, Lord Ram's Janam is going to be a momentous and grand occasion on the mythological serial 'Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram' on &TV, September 2 onwards.

Showcasing the captivating story of devotion in its purest form, after Lord Vishnu takes birth as Lord Ram on Earth, Lord Shiva takes the new form of Lord Hanuman to serve Lord Ram in his purpose to defeat the evil Ravana. To depict this entire story in the forthcoming episodes, Hanuman will be seeing a vision of Lord Rama.

However, in his quest to reach his Lord, he is guided towards Ayoydha where he meets Raja Dashrath. The show will also depict how the biggest devotee of Shri Ram eventually meets his Lord.

Hanuman's mother, Mata Anjani narrated the tales of Gyarah Mukhi avatars of Lord Shiv to Bal Hanuman. Bal Hanuman has learnt vital lessons from each avatar to channelize his power of achieving his core purpose in life. The show will also trace the journey of Lord Hanuman emerging as the greatest devotee of Lord Ram. It will also showcase how Lord Hanuman will manage to bring a successful end to Ravan's reign of terror.