Lucky Ali, Sonu Nigam, and other ace musicians all set to showcase their musical prowess in Unacademy Unwind with MTV

New Delhi: Get ready to witness India’s No.1 Youth Entertainment Brand in association with Unacademy, India’s largest learning platform, presents Unacademy Unwind with MTV. A place where all the ace musicians will collaborate at one stage and will create pureplay magical renditions, across 10 episodes, 10 genres of music, giving unlimited reasons to unwind.

Unacademy Unwind with MTV will be graced by extremely talented musicians like Lucky Ali, Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Badshah, Darshan Raval, Arjun Kanungo, Benny Dayal, Papon, Armaan Malik- Amaal Mallik, Harshdeep Kaur, Monali Thakur, Rochak Kohli, Asees Kaur, Sneha Khanwalkar, Aastha Gill, Reet Talwar, Lijo and King, who will mesmerize music lovers with their soulful voices. The show will highlight different music genres in each episode, comprising recreations and original compositions. Each episode will showcase the magic of collaborations and give viewers a chance to ‘unwind’ from the stressors of daily life.

Talking about his experience, musical genius Lucky Ali said, “It was done very professionally as always, it was a grand show with great lighting sequences and ample space for us will create pureplay magical renditions to ideate with each other. Many of us had worked for the first time with each other like 3 musicians who had come from Tamara, Egypt, Shivam from Delhi and Dharamsala and also Yash who played on the Sarod. So, that was the experience for me, it was just intense… we practiced till we got the interpretation right, till then we didn’t move on stage. Whatever it is, it’s just a good example of connection between different varied artists, new artists and also my good fortune to have been in that environment.”

Excited to be a part of the show, music maestro Sonu Nigam said, “I belief artform is a reflection of the soul of that particular artiste. Music is an ideal evidence to this belief of mine. Unacademy Unwind with MTV is a show that is a reflection of each artist's individual musicality and philosophy. What I have conceptualised for this show, is unprecedented and unparalleled in my own life. The entire performance seems like a 180-degree spectrum to me, where every item leads to a unique zone of it's own making this one of my most fulfilling experiences of life.”

All set to create magic with her soulful singing, Harshdeep Kaur said, “As a language of the universe, music possesses an exceptional ability to pull our heartstrings with every new masterpiece. Every tune gives an opportunity to create a plethora of recreations, reaffirming the therapeutic force of music. With Unacademy Unwind with MTV and my special collaboration with Rochak Kohli on Folk music, our effort is to display an entire spectrum of range this genre of music has to offer, with the sole purpose of helping viewers unwind from the stressors of daily life. This song is soulful, nostalgic and will surely take you on an emotional rollercoaster ride right back to your roots.”

Ranging from tranquilizing music to electrifying beats, Unacademy Unwind with MTV boasts of a power-packed line-up that has something for every music enthusiast. While Lucky Ali’s immersive World Fusion rendition will captivate your soul, Badshah’s groovy Hip Hop line-up with Aastha Gill and Reet Talwar will lift you off your feet. Romance lovers will find their hearts beating to Darshan Raval’s amorous Love Trap renditions, and Arjun Kanungo and Benny Dayal will mesmerise with their versions of Future Pop and Bolly Funk respectively. Papon will fascinate the audience with his unique twist to the iconic classics with Old School Jazz, while Sonu Nigam will promise a musical treat with the ‘Orchestra’ touch in all his variations. Kailash Kher will take the viewers on a Soul Trip with the recreation of 2 of his biggest hits and a beautiful collaboration with Sneha Khanwalkar, whereas Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik’s Love Ballads are sure to be etched in the hearts of music lovers forever. And Rochak Kohli will add a melodic surprise with Folk collaborations with Monali Thakur, Harshdeep Kaur and Asees Kaur, that is sure to leave viewers breathless on this much-awaited musical ride.

The show Unacademy Unwind with MTV, will be starting from 13th August at 7:00 PM on MTV.