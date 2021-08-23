Madhuri Dixit, Shehnaaz Gill burn Dance Deewane stage with their dance moves, Sidharth Shukla applauds - Watch viral video

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 13 alum Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill will appear on the ‘Love Special’ episode of the reality show Dance Deewane 3 and entertain the audiences with their crackling chemistry. However, Shehnaaz’s request to dance with ‘national crush’ Madhuri Dixit leads to the climax where the two beauties can be seen shaking their legs on Madhuri’s Ghagra song from the Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Madhuri is one of the judges on the show.

Madhuri looks lovely in a beautiful turquoise saree whereas Shehnaaz looks amazing in indigo and black long dress. The audience goes gaga when Madhuri and Shehnaaz dance together and Sidharth Shukla gives a standing ovation to their stunning performance.

Check out their video:

Earlier, a video of Madhuri and Shehnaaz dancing together on the Badi Mushkil song went viral.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill became national sweethearts after they appeared as co-contestants in Bigg Boss 13 where the two developed a special bond. Sidharth also went on to win the Bigg Boss trophy and Shehnaaz was one of the finalists in the season. The duo has since then worked together on various projects and is rumoured to be dating. The two have however neither confirmed nor denied dating rumours.