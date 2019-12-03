Maharashtracha Favorite Kon? 2019 nominations unveiled for Zee Talkies' much-awaited awards

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited's Marathi movie channel, Zee Talkies is all set for an all-new edition of its popular and much-awaited awards, Maharashtracha Favorite Kon? 2019. Organized by Zee Talkies, Maharashtracha Favorite Kon? 2019 is the only Viewer's Choice Awards in the Marathi film industry. In its eleventh year, this prominent award function recognizes upcoming talent in the world of Marathi Cinema.

Marathi cinema lovers from across the country can vote for their favourite talent from across 11 categories including 'Favorite Chitrapat', 'Favorite Abhineta', 'Favorite Abhinetri', 'Favorite Style Icon', 'Favorite Popular Face of the year' & 'Favorite Geet'. This year's list holds stiff competition amongst the nominees. Voting for Viewer's Choice Awards will draw to a close on 3rd December 2019.

Before the starry evening, we present to you the full list of nominations. Zee Talkies has finally got the list of the best of 2019. The Favorite Chitrapat category includes movies across the genres that not only has dominated the box office but also received critical acclaim. The nominees in this category are Fatteshikast, Anandi Gopal, Hirkani, Takatak, Khari Biscuit & Ye re ye re paisa 2.

The nomination for Favorite Abhineta and Abhinetri category applauds the effortless acting talent showcased this year. The nominees in these categories include Lalit Prabhakar scoring one nomination for his stellar performances in Anandi Gopal. Sanjay Narvekar for his extraordinary performance in Ye Re Ye Re Paisa 2. Swwapnil Joshi for his challenging performance in Mogra Phulaalaa, Ankush Chaudhry for his intelligent portrayal in Triple Seat, Prathamesh Parab for his impeccable performance in Takatak, and Chinmay Mandlekar for his reckless performance in Fatteshikast.

Amongst the female leads, the nominees include Sonalee Kulkarni for her inspiring performance in Hirkani, Bhagyashree Milind for her encouraging act in Anandi Gopal, Mukta Barve for her fearless performance in Bandishala, Shivani Surve for her stellar performance for Triple Seat, Ritika Shrotri for her amazing performance in Takatak and last but definitely not the least, Mrunmayee Deshpande for her stunning portrayal in Fatteshikast.

Favourite Geet category comprises of chartbusters like Shivrajyabhishek from Hirkani, Rang Maliyela from Anandi Gopal. Also, Khari Biscuit and Fatteshikast have secured two nominations each in this category.

The handsome hunks of the Marathi film fraternity, including Ankush Choudhary, Amey Wagh, Siddharth Jadhav, Adinath Kothare, Swwapnil Joshi and Akash Thosar have been nominated for the popular category of Favorite Style Icon, whereas the industry's divas like Saie Tamhankar, Sonalee Kulkarni, Vaidehi Parshurami, Shivani Surve, Rinku Rajguru, Amruta Khanvilkar have been nominated for the category of Favorite Popular Face of The Year.

Apart from these popular awards, the audience will also be responsible for selecting the best of the best from the following 5 incredibly competitive categories. Favourite Gayika, Favorite Gayak, Favorite Digdarshak, Favorite Sahayyak Abhineta & Favorite Sahayyak Abhinetri.

The annual awards show that celebrates the best of Marathi cinema will be held in the month of December. Surely, the competition will be intense, and everyone will be waiting for the evening to know who wins the MFK trophy.

To click for your favourite, log on to www.mfk2019.in and vote now.