NEW DELHI: A few days back, popular television celebrity couple - Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij approached the Oshiwara police station and registered a complaint against their cook alleging that he harrassed and gave threatening messages to them. The actress told the police station that they fired the cook from his job after their nanny caught him stealing at their house. In the latest development, the cook identified as 40-year-old Santosh Yadav was booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A few days ago, Mahhi Vij in a series of now-deleted tweets shared an account of how she was threatened by her cook. Taking to Twitter, Mahhi had shared, "I'm sitting at Oshiwara police station scared of me and my daughter's life help us @MumbaiPolice he openly told me he will kill me with khanjar (dagger) and he will out on bail wow."

She also added, "Video is with me of him harassing me killing me @MumbaiPolice." Another of her tweet read, "Scared for my and my daughter's life. Police and Jay caught this cook and now leaving him on bail to kill us. @MumbaiPolice wow marne ke baad morcha nikalna (organise a rally after death) he openly said which was shown to police ki chaaku maar dunga tujhe (will stab you with a knife)."

Last week, Mahhi had told ETimes, "It had just been three days and we were alerted that he's stealing. I had waited to inform Jay. When Jay came, he wanted to settle the bill but the cook demanded to be paid for the entire month. When Jay tried to reason out, he said "200 bihari laake khada kar dunga" (I’ll get 200 people outside your house). He got drunk and started hurling abuses at us. We went to the cops. I don't care if anything happens to me, but I was scared for my daughter."

After the incident, the couple rushed to the police station and reported him as they were scared for their daughter Tara. Mahhi also expressed her disappointment after she learnt that the cook will be eventually out on a bail. She expressed her fear stating what if he targets them after coming out of the jail.

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali dated each other for some time before they tied the knot in 2011. They welcomed their daughter Tara in August 2019. Mahhi is known for her work in 'Laagi Tujhse Lagan', 'Laal Ishq', 'Shubh Kadam', etc. Jay Bhanushali is known for Ekta Kapoor's show 'Kayamath'. He also participated in several reality shows - 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 2', 'Kaun Jeetega Bollywood Ka Ticket', 'Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao' and was last seen in 'Bigg Boss 15'.

