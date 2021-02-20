Major fire engulfs Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi starrer ‘Pandya Store’ set

New Delhi: A major fire broke out on the sets of Kinshuk Mahajan and Shiny Doshi starrer daily soap ‘Pandya Store’ on Saturday (February 20), as per reports. The set is located in Film City, Goregaon in Mumbai.

According to India Today report, a part of the set of Star Plus’ show was left charred. Luckily, the cast and crew members were not present on sets when the fire broke out and there have been no casualties so far. The cause of the fire remains unknown as of now.

The report further said that makers Sunjoy Waddhwa and Comall Sunjoy Waddhwa from Sphere Origins released a statement confirming the news. In their statement, the producers said, “A part of the set of the show Pandya Store caught fire post-pack-up of the shoot. The extent of damage in respect of this accident is yet to be determined. The magnitude of the fire was minor in nature and has not disrupted our operations. Everyone including the artists and the crew members are safe and shooting has resumed.”

‘Pandya Store’ went on air on January 25. Kinshuk and Shiny play the lead couple Gautam and Dhara in the show. The show also stars Kruttika Desai and Srishti Maheshwari in prominent roles.