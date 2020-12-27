Mansi Srivastava to enter romantic thriller show 'Ishq Mein Marjaawan 2'

Mumbai: TV star Mansi Srivastava is all set to add a twist of mystery to the plot of the romantic thriller series 'Ishq Mein Marjaawan 2', with her entry on the show.

In the upcoming episodes, Mansi enters the show as a mysterious character named Ahana, who helps protagonist Riddhima Raisinghania, played by Helly Shah, unveil certain dark secrets about her husband Vansh Raisinghania (Rrahul Sudhir). Vansh is convinced Ahana's entry in their lives is a ploy by Kabir (played by Vishal Vashishtha), his step-brother and Riddhima's former fiance.

"My character is very daring and it was a challenge to play it. I love playing such roles as they are opposite to my own personality. I am taking inspiration from Priyanka Chopra's character as far as acting and styling the character is concerned. I have worked with Helly before and I am very excited to work with her again. The audience will not be disappointed with the character of Ahana and they will have fun watching her," said Mansi, about her role in the Colors show.