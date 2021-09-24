हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Masaba

Masaba wraps up second season of 'Masaba Masaba'

'Masaba Masaba' is an Indian biographical drama streaming television series based on the life of fashion designer Masaba Gupta. 

Masaba wraps up second season of &#039;Masaba Masaba&#039;
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Fashion designer Masaba has finished shooting for the second season of 'Masaba Masaba'. 

Taking to Instagram, Masaba wrote, "42 days. Lots of laughs,tears, anxieties, pure happiness,deep tiredness later it's a wrap on season 2. Three cheers to the incredible cast,crew ( Dr.K) & everyone who was a part of this! See you on your @netflix_in screens soonish!"

'Masaba Masaba' is a semi-fictionalised show, which showcases the life of fashion designer and actor Neena Gupta's daughter Masaba on screen, following her unique background, diverse worlds she straddles across fashion and family, and her foray back into the dating world. 

Neena Gupta also plays a key role in the hit show.

Directed by Sonam Nair, the first season of the show, which debuted in August 2020 on Netflix, had received favourable reviews from the critics as well as the audiences.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
MasabaMasaba Masaba showNeena GuotaNetflix
Next
Story

Disha Parmar heats up internet in hot pink bikini and floral beach kimono, shares pics from Maldives!

Must Watch

PT3M26S

Powerful meeting of PM Modi, PM Modi's meeting with PM of Japan and Australia