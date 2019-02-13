Miley Cyrus to appear as guest judge on 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

Los Angeles: Pop star Miley Cyrus has joined "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 11 premiere as a guest judge.

The singer will be joining host RuPaul and judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews on February 28 premiere.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Cyrus will go undercover in the Werk Room to spy on the cast as they prepare for their first challenge: creating signature looks from materials that once belonged to former Drag Race girls.

In the past, the former Disney star has attended the show in 2015 for season seven.

Season 11's cast features 15 queens competing for the title of America's Drag Superstar, including returning season 10 contestant (and breakout internet star) Vanessa Vanjie Mateo