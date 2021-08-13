हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mirabai Chanu

Mirabai Chanu to headline Independence Day special of 'Dance Deewane 3'

Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu is going to be the special guest in the Independence Day special episode of 'Dance Deewane 3'.

Mumbai: Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu is going to be the special guest in the Independence Day special episode of 'Dance Deewane 3'.

Contestants Papai Antara and Tarun dedicate a performance to her showcasing her journey and achievements. The performance leaves Mirabai teary-eyed as they showcase through their dance act all the hardships and struggles she has endured before she came out victorious by winning a silver medal for the country. The little contestant Gunjan's performance also impressed her. Mirabai devoured her favourite pizza with all the contestants.

Talking about her experience of being on the show, Mirabai says: "I had never thought I would ever come on this show and meet Madhuri ma'am. I am a big fan of hers. I am also fond of dancing and the entire team gave me a surprise by bringing pizza for me."

The show will have some special guests also along with her like cricketer Kapil Dev, former first-class cricketer Mohinder Amarnath, the first Indian sabre fencer to qualify for Olympics, Bhavani Devi and wrestler Priya Malik. They will be joining the judges Madhuri Dixit Nene, Tushar Kalia, Dharmesh Yelande and host Bharti Singh.

She adds: "The only message I want to give to all the contestants is that never lose hope and keep giving your best performances and make the nation proud. And of course I would like to add that Gunjan is my favourite contestant."

'Dance Deewane 3' airs on COLORS.

