Monalisa's powerful message amid coronavirus pandemic is a must-see

New Delhi: TV actress Monalisa on Wednesday posted a powerful message on the current situation that the world is facing in the form of coronavirus pandemic, which has so far claimed over 7,000 lives globally. By sharing two pictures of herself dressed in a casual black outfit, Monalisa wrote, "Train Your Mind To See The Good In Every Situation... #thinkpositive #bepositive It's A Phase ... And It Will Go... We Will Overcome... Keep Smiling #bestrong."

Take a look at her post here:

Monalisa and the other TV and movie stars are on a break owing to the deadly coronavirus outbreak. Shootings have been stalled as a precautionary measure and people have been asked to stay indoors.

Prior to the government guidelines, Monalisa had already started using face masks on sets as preventive measures. She also urged her fans to follow the same. "Please Be Safe... Please Take All Precautionary Measures .... And Smile ... Don't Panic," she wrote.

India has reported 137 positive cases. So far, three people - one each in Karnataka, Delhi and Maharashtra - have died after getting infected with the virus. The coronavirus originated in China's Wuhan city. Globally, the total number of positive cases is at 1,87,689 and the total number of deaths recorded till Tuesday night was 7,866.