New Delhi: It's been one hell of a South African safari for the contestants of 'MTV Roadies - Journey in South Africa.' Having impressed everyone with their daredevil stunts and decision-making skills, the remaining contestants on the show will go to any length to win as the competition enters its final stages.

Social media is ablaze with speculation about who will pack a punch in their tasks and take home the coveted title of the 'Ultimate Champions'.

Read on to find out who, amongst Ashish-Nandu, Gaurav-Simi, Kevin-Moose, and Yukti-Jash, has it in them to win 'MTV Roadies - Journey in South Africa.'

1)The dynamic duo of Ashish Bhatia and Nandini are the hot favorites:

Ashish, the actor-dancer, and Nandini, the fitness trainer, have got everyone running scared. Winning tasks is easy-peasy for the duo, whose bond and camaraderie only seems to be getting stronger every passing week. Have they saved the best for the finale? Don’t be one bit surprised if they did!

2)Don’t forget the dark horses - Gaurav Alugh and Simi Talsania:

Be it for good reasons or bad, here’s a buddy pair that just loves grabbing the limelight. While everyone remembers their recent fall-out in which Gaurav couldn’t handle Simi’s attitude, no one would be surprised if these two buddies had planned it all along. Will Gaurav, a former contestant, and Simi, the professional dancer, manage to pull a fast one in the finale? Only time will tell.

3) Kevin Almasifar and Moose Jattana could run away with the prize:

Everyone adores the love-hate relationship between Kevin and Moose. Their journey on the show, which started with them getting off on the worst note possible, only to become the thickest of friends, has been one to remember. The two complement each other so very well and are on cloud nine, having aced the recent sky-diving task. Could Moose, the activist and social media star, along with the mixed martial arts fighter, Kevin, save their best for the last? We can’t wait to find out!

4) Don’t be shocked if Yukti Arora and Jashwant Bopanna are the surprise winners:

Don’t go by their ‘bholi shakal’ as Yukti Arora and Jashwant have proved on the show that they’re more than just a pretty face. Having finished as a semi-finalist on Roadies Season 16, Yukti, a dancer by profession will hope to make her experience count alongside Jashwant, a die-hard fitness, and dance enthusiast. Will they put their best foot forward? Let’s hope for the very best.

Catch all the drama, adventure, fights, and more, tune in to 'MTV Roadies - Journey in South Africa' on Saturdays and Sundays at 7 pm!

