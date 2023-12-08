New Delhi: In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, comedian and musician Munawar Faruqui displayed his impressive gaming skills during the first immunity task. Known for his calm demeanor and smart gameplay, Munawar once again stole the spotlight in yesterday's task.

Bigg Boss announced the first major task of the season and promised immunity to the winner. He asked each room to propose one name to be the contenders. Dil Room proposed Neil Bhatt's name while Dimag Room suggested Arun Mashettey. The task was between Arun and Neil. Though most of the house supported Neil, Munawar Faruqui, along with Samarth, firmly backed Arun Mashettey.

Faruqui's honesty and hard work in the game were evident as he played a crucial role in Arun's victory. Thanks to his clever moves, Arun emerged victorious in the task. When Big Boss announced Arun's victory, he got emotional and thanked Munawar and Samarth for standing by his side and helping him win the task. After the task, Arun sat with Munawar and Samarth, and Munawar told him that he saw everyone running to support Neil, so he decided to support Arun instead. This demonstrates Munawar's fair gameplay nature.

As each episode of Bigg Boss Season 17 unfolds, Munawar Faruqui shows that being real and relatable is crucial in reality TV. With his wit, charm, and calm personality, he proves to be a top contender, making him a strong competitor for the Bigg Boss crown.