My darling Mouni Roy found her partner: Ekta Kapoor, Arjun Bijlani shower love on new bride!

New Delhi: TV star Mouni Roy got married to Suraj Nambiar in a Malayali and Bengali wedding at Goa's Hilton resort on January 27, 2022. Her friends from the entertainment industry rushed to social media to wish the starlet a happy married life.

Arjun Bijlani took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note of Mouni's marriage and a picture with the bride and groom. He wrote, "The secret of a happy marriage is finding the right person. You know they're right if you love to be with them all the time … cheers to love and happiness for ever !! #sumikishaadi #love #life #happiness."

Mouni's good friend Ekta Kapoor also shared a picture of the happy couple on her social media and wished her all the happiness for new beginnings.

She wrote, "Yesterday my darling @imouniroy found her partner for life! Only blessing n love for u! Ur going to always b special! U have a heart of gold n may u shine thru life n all its nee beginnings! It’s also special that ur most special day n my most special day is. D same! ( my sons bday n ur wedding day)! @imouniroy all I can say u found ur ‘ manI’"

Mouni Roy's wedding was attended by family and close friends including Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, Meet Bros Manmeet Singh with his wife, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul from DID fame among other celeb buddies.

In the morning, Mouni had a Malayali wedding and donned traditional bridal wear and authentic temple jewellery. She wore a classic silk white saree with a red border and smiled shyly as they exchanged the garlands.

Later, the duo tied the knot in a traditional Bengali wedding as well.

Suraj reportedly hails from Bangalore and studied investment science and International management at Stanford University.