हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mouni Roy

My darling Mouni Roy found her partner: Ekta Kapoor, Arjun Bijlani shower love on new bride!

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar looked like a million bucks as they tied the knot at Goa's Hilton resort on January 27, 2022.

My darling Mouni Roy found her partner: Ekta Kapoor, Arjun Bijlani shower love on new bride!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: TV star Mouni Roy got married to Suraj Nambiar in a Malayali and Bengali wedding at Goa's Hilton resort on January 27, 2022. Her friends from the entertainment industry rushed to social media to wish the starlet a happy married life. 

Arjun Bijlani took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note of Mouni's marriage and a picture with the bride and groom. He wrote, "The secret of a happy marriage is finding the right person. You know they're right if you love to be with them all the time … cheers to love and happiness for ever !! #sumikishaadi #love #life #happiness."

 

Mouni's good friend Ekta Kapoor also shared a picture of the happy couple on her social media and wished her all the happiness for new beginnings. 

She wrote, "Yesterday my darling @imouniroy found her partner for life! Only blessing n love for u! Ur going to always b special! U have a heart of gold n may u shine thru life n all its nee beginnings! It’s also special that ur most special day n my most special day is. D same! ( my sons bday n ur wedding day)! @imouniroy all I can say u found ur ‘ manI’"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Erkrek (@ektarkapoor)

 

Mouni Roy's wedding was attended by family and close friends including Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, Meet Bros Manmeet Singh with his wife, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul from DID fame among other celeb buddies.

In the morning, Mouni had a Malayali wedding and donned traditional bridal wear and authentic temple jewellery. She wore a classic silk white saree with a red border and smiled shyly as they exchanged the garlands. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

 

Later, the duo tied the knot in a traditional Bengali wedding as well.

Suraj reportedly hails from Bangalore and studied investment science and International management at Stanford University.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mouni RoyEkta KapoorArjun Bijlanisuraj nambiarmouni roy wedding
Next
Story

So I could party: Ankita Lokhande reveals REAL reason why she got married to Vicky Jain

Must Watch

PT16M39S

RRB-NTPC Protest: JDU President appeals to students for peace on Bihar Band