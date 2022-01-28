हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
mouni roy wedding

Mouni Roy turns Bengali bride in a Sabyasachi lehenga, marries longtime boyfriend Suraj Nambiar - Inside VIDEOS, PICS

In the morning, Mouni Roy had a Malayali wedding and donned traditional bridal wear and authentic temple jewellery. 

Mouni Roy turns Bengali bride in a Sabyasachi lehenga, marries longtime boyfriend Suraj Nambiar - Inside VIDEOS, PICS

New Delhi: After solemnising their wedding as per Malayali rituals, Mouni Roy turned into an ethereal Bengali bride, looking simply breathtaking. Mouni married longtime boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in Goa's Hilton resort on January 27, 2022.

Mouni Roy's wedding was attended by family and close friends including Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, Meet Bros Manmeet Singh with his wife, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul from DID fame among other celeb buddies.

The Naagin actress wore an exquisite Sabyasachi Mukherjee lehenga in pop red colour, looking breathtakingly picture perfect. There are a few inside videos from her Goa wedding which have gone viral on the internet. Take a look and enjoy her wedding festivity: 

In the morning, Mouni had a Malayali wedding and donned traditional bridal wear and authentic temple jewellery. She wore a classic silk white saree with a red border and smiled shyly as they exchanged the garlands. 

As per reports, Suraj is a Dubai-based businessman and banker. 

Mouni ushered in her 2021 New Year celebrations in Dubai with Suraj and his fam-jam, reportedly. He hails from Bangalore and studied investment science and International management at Stanford University.

Congratulations to the couple!

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
mouni roy weddingsuraj nambiarmouni roy bengali weddingmouni roy marriageGoahilton resort goaNaagin actressMouni RoyMouni Roy wedding pics
Next
Story

Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song engaged after welcoming son Dakota nine months ago

Must Watch

PT7M42S

DNA: Why is Rahul Gandhi worried about his dwindling followers?