Mouni Roy turns Bengali bride in a Sabyasachi lehenga, marries longtime boyfriend Suraj Nambiar - Inside VIDEOS, PICS

New Delhi: After solemnising their wedding as per Malayali rituals, Mouni Roy turned into an ethereal Bengali bride, looking simply breathtaking. Mouni married longtime boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in Goa's Hilton resort on January 27, 2022.

Mouni Roy's wedding was attended by family and close friends including Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, Meet Bros Manmeet Singh with his wife, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul from DID fame among other celeb buddies.

The Naagin actress wore an exquisite Sabyasachi Mukherjee lehenga in pop red colour, looking breathtakingly picture perfect. There are a few inside videos from her Goa wedding which have gone viral on the internet. Take a look and enjoy her wedding festivity:

In the morning, Mouni had a Malayali wedding and donned traditional bridal wear and authentic temple jewellery. She wore a classic silk white saree with a red border and smiled shyly as they exchanged the garlands.

As per reports, Suraj is a Dubai-based businessman and banker.

Mouni ushered in her 2021 New Year celebrations in Dubai with Suraj and his fam-jam, reportedly. He hails from Bangalore and studied investment science and International management at Stanford University.

Congratulations to the couple!