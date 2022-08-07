NewsEntertainmentTelevision
My sex life isn't interesting: Taapsee Pannu reveals reason behind not appearing on 'Koffee With Karan'

Taapsee is known for her quick-wit responses and this one seems to be an on-point remark as the latest season of 'Koffee With Karan' has so far been circling sex talks of all topics discussed during the episodes.

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, who is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film `Dobaaraa`, shared why she hasn`t been on the Karan Johar-hosted popular chat show 'Koffee With Karan'.

During a promotional event, while Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap were promoting their film 'Dobaaraa', Karan Johar was in the adjacent room promoting his chat show. Taking note of that, the media probed Taapsee about the reason why she hasn't been invited to Karan's show.

Answering the question, the actress said in jest that her sex life is not interesting enough to be invited on 'Koffee With Karan'.

Taapsee is known for her quick-wit responses and this one seems to be an on-point remark as the latest season of 'Koffee With Karan' has so far been circling sex talks of all topics discussed during the episodes.

Talking about 'Dobaaraa', which presents a unique concept in the form of time travel, has opened at prestigious film festivals such as the London Film Festival & Fantasia Film Festival 2022.

'Dobaaraa' which reunites filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee after their 2018 release 'Manmarziyaan', also stars Pavail Gulati. The film, produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor`s Cult Movies, a new wing under Balaji Telefilms and Sunir Kheterpal & Gaurav Bose of Athena, is set to debut in theatres on August 19, 2022.

Taapsee PannuKoffee With KaranKoffee with Karan 7Karan Johar picsTaapsee Pannu films

