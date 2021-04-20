Naagin 5 actress Kajal Pisal calls her COVID-19 experience 'the scariest thing', says almost saw 'death bed'

New Delhi: TV actress Kajal Pisal, who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in April, is in a celebratory mood after testing negative for the virus and winning the battle against it. However, her journey wasn't an easy one as her health deteriorated to a scary extent while she was infected with the deadly novel coronavirus.

In a recent interview, she told IANS about her harrowing experience with the deadly Coronavirus. She said, "I'm in the worst phase of my life. In the beginning, when I was infected and had symptoms, I was fine otherwise. My doctor told me that I would have to rest for a month. My friends and family members also told me I'd be normal after a week or almost 14 days. But, with time passing, my condition is taking a toll on me."

She further spoke about suffering from vertigo and losing control over her body. She also revealed that her emotional state was quite fragile as her condition felt close to dying.

"I started suffering vertigo and almost lost control over my body. It was scary. However, now I am recovering but there is still a lot of weakness. I'm scared and depressed as I almost saw my death bed days back," she revealed.

The actress warned her fans to not take the pandemic lightly as she describes it as the scariest thing.

"People who think COVID is normal and people recover after being in quarantine, I would ask them to not take it for granted. It's the scariest thing and a nightmare. In my life, I have never been in bed for so long. But I have no option now," she added.

On Tuesday (April 20), she informed her fans that she has finally tested negative and thanked them for checking up on her.

She wrote, "Hey There Thank you for all who have been checking on me. Grateful, was under the misconception that after 14 days I will be rocking again, there I was down with vertigo seems like post covid effect which some unfortunate encounter. But have been fortunate that rest of the family is absolutely fine and Looks like the worst is over and the good is on the way. As I await my negative report, Seeing you soon."

Here's her recent health update:

Kajal made her acting debut with the show 'Kuchh Is Tara' in 2007 and went on to feature in many shows such as 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai', 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain', 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' and 'Udann'. After a short hiatus, she made a comeback in 2020 with the popular show 'Naagin 5'. Currently, she stars in 'Durga – Mata Ki Chhaya as Ketki Aneja'.

(With inputs from IANS)