'Naagin 5' star Surbhi Chandna undergoes coronavirus test after co-actor Sharad Malhotra tests positive

Mumbai: The shoot of the popular television show 'Naagin 5' has been stalled after actor Sharad Malhotra tested Covid positive.

His co-stars Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal and Suchit Vikram Singh have undergone coronavirus test. Mohit and Surbhi subsequently shared that they have tested negative.

Sharing a health update, Mohit wrote on Instagram about himself and his wife, actress Sanaya Irani: "Me and @sanayairani both have been tested negative bit still to be sure of it. We will be performing the tests again by Tuesday or Wednesday. They say usually after 5 days of getting in contact with the covid positive person the virus starts to spread in ur body if it has to.. Will update soon."

He urged fans to be "extra careful".

"Stop pulling ur mask down and stop saying u won`t get it because u know what u r no different. Most of us are getting it. Please be ultra careful and take all the precautions," he wrote.

Surbhi express relief, too. "It was important for me to keep my mind stable and sane because these few hours have been mentally exhausting especially the big stress was for the parents. Thank you and big love for the strength. #TestedNegative," she wrote on Instagram Story.

Suchit shared a picture getting tested for the virus. " `Naagin 5` shoot has been stalled for a few days after some people found positive on our set," Suchit wrote.