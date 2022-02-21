Naagin 6: Karan Kundrra visits ladylove Tejasswi Prakash at shoot, sets MAJOR boyfriend goals

New Delhi: Lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been the talk of the town ever since they came out of Bigg Boss 15 as a couple. 'Tejran' as they are called by fans are quite busy but still manage to make time for each other in between their work schedules.

For instance, recently, Karan Kundrra visited Tejasswi Prakash on the sets of Ekta Kapoor's show Naagin 6 after he flew back to Mumbai from Rajasthan after a shoot. As soon as he arrived in the city, he hurried off to meet his girlfriend or 'ladoo' as he endearingly calls her.

The two were spotted on the sets with Karan wearing a light red tracksuit and Teja in traditional attire. Karan gave Tejasswi a hug and a kiss before leaving.

See the video here:

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met in Bigg Boss 15 and sparks flew as they got to know each other better. Even though they got into ugly fights throughout the show, they also had very emotional and intimate moments together.

The two have often been asked about their wedding plans but they have maintained that they are focussing on their work at the moment.