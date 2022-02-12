Naagin 6 premiere: Karan Kundrra and his 'ladoo' Tejasswi Prakash celebrate, see pics

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 15 couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are the hot trend on the internet after their explosive love story during the reality show. Ahead of Tejasswi's new show Naagin 6's premiere, Karan Kundrra shared a romantic post for his ladylove on 'Naagin day' and shared adorable selfies with her.

In the picture, Karan and Tejasswi were all smiles and looked so-in-love as they posed together. Karan wrote in the caption of the post, "It’s laddooo day.. sorry Naagin day today!!! ;)))) don’t forget to tune in tonight!! Who’s excited???? #LaddoosDreamComeTrue #naagin6"

Take a look at his cute post:

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met in Bigg Boss 15 and sparks flew as they got to know each other better. Even though they got into ugly fights throughout the show, they also had very emotional and intimate moments together.

In an earlier interview with ETimes, Karan had revealed that Tejasswi went to visit Karan as soon as the show was over.

He said, "Tejasswi didn't have my address or phone number, but as soon as she came out of the house, instead of enjoying her win at home with family, she asked the production people to drop her at my house. Main so gaya tha, she landed at my house at 5.30 in the morning. It was cute. I am so used to spending all my time with her that now when she is not with me, I start missing her. We are both going bonkers”.

The two have often been asked about their wedding plans but they have maintained that they are focussing on their work at the moment.