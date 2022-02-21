Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal goof around on sets, Rajiv Adatia reacts!

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Simba Nagpal

Bigg Boss 15 contestants Simba Nagpal and Tejasswi Prakash are the main leads of Ekta Kapoor's show Naagin 6.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Naagin 6 co-star and Bigg Boss 15 housemates Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal seem to be having a blast on the sets of the show. The two who shared a good bond on BB 15 are also continuing their friendship outside the show. 

Recently, Simba shared a few pictures with Tejasswi and revealed the nicknames they have for each other: Simbuda and Tejabasi. The two are paired opposite each other on the show as Pratha and Rishabh and their fans often club their names as #Prarish.

Tejasswi also shared the pictures with Simba on her Instagram handle and asked fans if they were excited about tonight's episode.

Check out their cute pics:

 

 

Taking to Zee News Digital, Simba Nagpal had earlier opened up on his character in Naagin 6.

He said, "my character’s name is Rishabh Gujral, who is a defense Army office, he has just won a war at the border and has just returned. Soon, he notices that pandemic has taken over the whole country and so he wants to get to the core of it, and how is it happening, while he meets his Naagin. While talking about his nature, he is an extremely aggressive guy but at the same time, he has a very kind heart and is ready to save people in every possible way."

Meanwhile, Tejasswi, while speaking to us talked about her experience with working with Simba Nagpal.

She said, "It was nice to see him on the sets because Simba is such a nice person, it’s also fun to have him around. I think it was nice to know that it was Simba who was in the main lead as it’s a different jodi… a new jodi on screens, I hope people like our pairing."

