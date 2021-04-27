हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aashka Goradia

Naagin actress Aashka Goradia quits showbiz due to THIS reason!

Aashka Goradia gained massive popularity for portraying the iconic role of Kallavati in 'Laagi Tujhse Lagan'. 

Naagin actress Aashka Goradia quits showbiz due to THIS reason!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular television actress Aashka Goradia, in a shocking announcement has decided to quit showbiz. The telly actress became a household name after featuring in Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms' productions' 'Kkusum' in 2003. 

Aashka gained massive popularity for portraying the iconic role of Kallavati in 'Laagi Tujhse Lagan'.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Aashka Goradia made the revelation, "Entrepreneurship was a path I wanted to pursue. Business was always in my blood, and this dream has been with me for quite some time now. Acting happened by chance. I was only 16 when I moved to Mumbai, but while pursuing my acting career, I had this business virus in me, to do something in the world out there and that has finally happened. So, I felt it’s time I tell everyone that acting, for now, is going on a break as I pursue my other dream."

Further talking about the kind of content is these days on television, Aashka said, "Television reaches the masses and it’s bigger than other industries that exist. In terms of content, as an actor, that’s never in your hands. In my case, it isn’t necessarily that, it’s also the fact that I wanted to do something else."

On whether she will return to showbiz or not, the actress said, "For now, it is a goodbye. Whether this sabbatical is temporary or permanent, time will tell, but I know that I am not taking up anything in acting in the coming future. Entrepreneurship and the shuttling between Ahmedabad and Goa keeps me busy."

The actress even participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss' season 6 and remained one of the most popular contestants that year. She tied the knot with Brent Goble on December 1, 2017. Aashka had a Christian wedding ceremony on December 1, followed by a traditional Hindu ceremony on December 3 2017.

Aashka and Brent participated together in the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 8'. The couple is majorly into yoga and fitness. 

 

