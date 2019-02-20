हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narayani Shastri

Narayani Shastri makes debut in supernatural thriller space

She will have a cameo role in the show "Nazar".

Narayani Shastri makes debut in supernatural thriller space
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Narayani Shastri has taken up her first supernatural thriller TV show.

She will have a cameo role in the show "Nazar".

"This is the first time that I am doing a supernatural thriller on television. I am very excited to be a part of 'Nazar'. When I was approached for the role, I got attracted to it immediately since I knew I would get an opportunity to do a role that was very different than what I had played on-screen before," Narayani said in a statement.

Talking about her role, she shared: "Devika (her character) and her daughter are fellow passengers on a train with Ansh and Pia while the train gets attacked by Vetal Mritakis (zombies). 

"She helps them escape from the zombie attack and saves their lives," added the "Piya Ka Ghar" actress.

 

