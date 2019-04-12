Neha Dhupia promises craziest 'BFFs with Vogue' season

close

Mumbai: Actress Neha Dhupia is excited about the upcoming season of "BFFs With Vogue", and says it will be the "craziest, zaniest and super sassy" season.

"This season of `BFFs With Vogue` is full-out madness," Neha said in a statement. 

"We`ve had such a great time shooting this season with the craziest, zaniest and super sassy BFFs from Bollywood, that the only way to compliment it would be with a promo as crazy, fiery yet full of fun," she added. 

Season three of "BFFs with Vogue" will premiere on April 27.

