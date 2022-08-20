Neha Joshi to play lead in 'Doosri Maa' TV show on THIS channel!

New Delhi: One constant that has gradually become an integral part of every Indian household is the collection viewing of TV shows.Now there are many to choose from, but there are few that focus solely on the mother-child relationship.



But "Doosri Maa," a family drama that will air on &TV could be the solution for that. It tells the tale of a woman who lives in Uttar Pradesh with her husband, two kids, and in-laws. Her lovely, tranquil family life is upended when she and her husband unintentionally wind up adopting his illegitimate child. The show is produced by Zee Studios and co-produced by Imtiaz Punjabi.

The Channel's offical instagram page shared the promo for the show and wrote,नाज़ुक हैं यशोदा के हालात। एक तरफ़ पति का धोखा, उसकी नाजायज औलाद और दूसरी तरफ़ आत्मसम्मान।

क्या वो करेगी कृष्णा को स्वीकार और देगी उसे माँ का प्यार?

इस जन्माष्टमी मिलिए इस युग की यशोदा से, दूसरी माँ धारावाहिक में, 20 सितंबर से, सोम-शुक्र, सिर्फ &TV पर।



The link between a mother and child is regarded as being unbreakable, strong, unselfish, and founded on unconditional love. Although motherly love and affection knows no bounds, it can be challenging, particularly if the child in question is your husband's son who was not born naturally. What transpires when fate places you and that youngster under the same roof? This is the tale of Yashoda and Krishna, who met by chance and had their lives take an unexpected turn.

The show has actress Neha Joshi in the lead role. The serial which will starting from 20th of September will air every Monday to Friday.