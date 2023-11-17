trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2689128
Netizens Declare Abhishek Kumar As 'Clear Winner' Of Bigg Boss 17 After Diwali Bash Task

The task, which centered around revealing the negative qualities of three fellow contestants—Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra, and Khanzaadi—unfolded at a round table where cards with their names were placed.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 03:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: In a thrilling turn of events on the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, actor and contestant Abhishek Kumar emerged victorious in a task that demanded not only wit but also fearless honesty. The task, which centered around revealing the negative qualities of three fellow contestants—Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra, and Khanzaadi—unfolded at a round table where cards with their names were placed.

Abhishek Kumar, known for his charismatic presence on and off-screen, took the challenge head-on, delivering a series of truth bombs that left the audience in awe. His articulate and fierce way of expressing the flaws of each participant not only showcased his keen observation skills but also drew parallels to the powerful roar of a lion.

The moderators of the task were quick to declare Abhishek as the clear winner, highlighting his ability to articulate negative traits in a manner that resonated with the audience. His honesty, coupled with a sharp wit, set him apart from the other contestants, earning him praise from both fellow housemates and viewers.

Among the contestants targeted by Abhishek, Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra, and Khanzaadi found themselves under the spotlight. Abhishek's fearless critique not only stirred up emotions within the Bigg Boss house but also triggered discussions among fans on social media platforms.

As the winner of this intense task, Abhishek Kumar's stock within the Bigg Boss house has undoubtedly risen. Viewers are now eager to see how this victory will influence alliances and dynamics within the house, making Abhishek a force to be reckoned with as the competition intensifies in Bigg Boss 17. 

