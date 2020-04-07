हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma’s oomph-loaded pics are breaking the internet and how - Check out!

In her recent photos, Nia is exuding oomph in white outfits and her killer expressions add to the oomph factor.

Nia Sharma’s oomph-loaded pics are breaking the internet and how - Check out!
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@niasharma90

New Delhi: TV star Nia Sharma makes sure she is at the top of her social media game and, how does she do it? Every so often, she shares some fabulous pictures of herself much to the delight of her fans and the posts go crazy viral. In her recent photos, Nia is exuding oomph in white outfits and her killer expressions add more weightage to the frame.

In one of the posts, Nia is dressed in a stunning crochet white dress, paired with black boots and trendy shades. She looks like a million bucks in the sun-kissed photos, which she captioned as, “Rewinding 2019 Coz 2020 is paused!”

The other set of pictures feature her in a black shorts, white shirt and thigh-high boots. She poses smartly with a bag in hand and described the post as, “Walking on my own is all I ever wanted!”

Here are the pictures we are talking about.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Rewinding 2019 Coz 2020 is paused!

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Walking on my own is all I ever wanted!

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

The comments sections is repleted with heart and fire emojis and the photos have been liked by several of her fans.

On the professional front, Nia is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor's hit show 'Naagin 4'.

Tags:
Nia Sharmania sharma picsnia sharma naagin 4
Next
Story

Zee LIVE's Supermoon launches 'Live to Home' on ZEE5

Must Watch

PT18M56S

Watch Video: 4,421 COVID-19 cases in India, 354 in the last 24 hours says Health Ministry