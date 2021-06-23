हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nisha Rawal

Nisha Rawal shares adorable photos with son Kavish amidst legal battle with husband Karan Mehra

Nisha, who seems to be living separately from her estranged husband Karan, took to her social media account to share a latest picture of herself with her four years old son Kavish.

Nisha Rawal shares adorable photos with son Kavish amidst legal battle with husband Karan Mehra
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Fans of actors Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal were in for a shock when on June 1 the latter complained against her husband and ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actor of domestic violence.

Later, the two have separately spoken about their broken marriage to the media - each with a different version.

Nisha, who seems to be living separately from her estranged husband Karan, took to her social media account to share a latest picture of herself with her four years old son Kavish. The actress called ‘normalcy a challenge’ in her caption.

Check out her post:

“Normalcy seems like a challenge…taken,” the actress captioned her post.

Earlier, she also shared photos from her son’s space theme birthday party recently. Karan Mehra from the celebration. He however, posted a long and loving post for his son on his Instagram account.

Nisha has accused Karan of repeated physical violence and having a secret affair. She also showed her wounds to the media. Fashion designer Rohit Verma and actress Kashmira Shah claimed that the actress is speaking the truth.

Karan on the other hand accuses his wife of self-inflicting injuries on herself to frame him. He completely denies the charges of having an affair.

The matter is currently sub judice.

Karan and Nisha got married on November 24, 2012 in a lavish Hindu wedding ceremony in Noida, after 5 years of dating.The two also participated in reality couple dance show ‘Nach Baliye’ season 5 in 2013.

