Nora Fatehi's sultry belly dance impresses Terence Lewis, 'close your mouth', says Geeta Kapur!

Nora Fatehi showed off her awesome belly dancing skills on the latest episode of dance reality show 'India's Best Dancer 2'.

New Delhi: In the latest promo of 'India's Best Dancer 2', Geeta Kapur teased choreographer Terence Lewis for his reaction to celebrity guest Nora Fatehi on the reality dance show. The 'Kusu Kusu' girl had featured on the show's latest episode and performed stunning belly dance on-stage in sexy blue co-ords. 

After Nora Fatehi impressed audiences with her belly dance, Terence Lewis was left with his jaw-dropped. Observing this, Geeta Kapur joked, "Arre mooh toh band karo uncle."

This left audiences and the judges in splits. Later, in the video, we see Terence accompanying Nora to the stage, however, when Malaika Arora walks up the stage, he doesn't escort her. 

Geeta, seizing the opportunity, again jokingly asked why he didn't drop Malaika to the stage. Terence tried the defend herself by saying that, "Malaika, I am so distracted with your dress that I kept looking at you."

Take a look at the hilarious promo:

 

Nora Fatehi was recently seen in the 'Kusu Kusu' song from the John Abraham starrer 'Satyameva Jayate 2'. 

The dance reality TV show 'India's Best Dancer 2' airs on Sony TV and features Geeta Kapur, Malaika Arora, and Geeta Kapur as judges in the show.

On the hit show, while Malaika assesses the ‘Entertainment’ quotient in each act, Geeta looks for ‘Newness’ in the moves and Terence accounts for perfection in the ‘Technique’.

