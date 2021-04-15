हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Utøya: July 22

Norwegian thriller Utoya: July 22 to premiere this Friday on &PrivéHD World Box Office

&PrivéHD is set to premiere the multi-award-winning Norwegian film, ‘Utøya: July 22’ that sheds light on the plight of such victims through the eyes and perspective of a survivor.

Norwegian thriller Utoya: July 22 to premiere this Friday on &amp;PrivéHD World Box Office

Mumbai: It isn’t easy to forget and recover from the lifelong trauma of having been a part of history’s more horrific and gruesome event. No consolation is ever enough to comfort from the horrors of the past that linger on. 

&PrivéHD is set to premiere the multi-award-winning Norwegian film, ‘Utøya: July 22’ that sheds light on the plight of such victims through the eyes and perspective of a survivor. Premiering this Friday, April 16th at 9 PM, the premium destination of nuanced cinema, presents yet another thriller based on a true-life incident that shook a whole nation and brought to light several issues wrong with the system.

Coming to Indian television for the first time as part of the channel’s latest property, ‘Privé World Box Office’, this drama film will air at 9 PM for the entire week till next Thursday. With this, movie fans are set to be entertained with new blockbuster foreign films every week that promise to make you feel at home, no matter the language.

Based on a true terror attack in Norway on the 22nd of July, Utøya: July 22 is a Norwegian multiple award-winning movie that narrates the incident from a young teenager’s point of view attending a summer camp that was the target of a politically-driven orchestrated attack that unfolded on the dreadful day and came to be known as the Utoya Massacre. 

This foreign movie captures a very realistic and frightening experience retold by the actual survivors of this attack that is bound to remind you of a similar attack that took place in 2008. Until date, grappling with disbelief, the nation still mourns for the few who but lost their lives in a terrorist attempt meant to seed chaos, hate and misdirection. Find yourself questioning the ethics and ideals of some people and the length they go to be heard.

Bringing new premieres every week, &PrivéHD’s World Box Office promises entertainment for everyone with movies of varied themes and genres. The line-up includes movies that are each blockbusters in their country of origin and are from varied genres ranging from romantic dramas and comedy to fantasy and adventure.

Watch A film about a survivor’s guilt and the devastating impact that lay bare on the innocent lives lost to a fight not of their own with Utøya: July 22 premiering this Friday on &PriveHD.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Utøya: July 22&PriveHDNorwegian thriller
Next
Story

TV actor Karan Wahi gets hate messages for his 'Naga Baba' comment on Kumbh Mela, hits back at trolls saying 'will not delete'

Must Watch

PT9M54S

Coronavirus Update: CM Arvind Kejriwal may announce weekend curfew in Delhi