Karan Patel

On Karan Patel's birthday, wife Ankita Bhargava has the sweetest wish for him - Check out!

Karan Patel, who turned 37 today, is known for her role in 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'.

On Karan Patel&#039;s birthday, wife Ankita Bhargava has the sweetest wish for him - Check out!
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: It's 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' star Karan Patel's birthday today and his wife Ankita Bhargava made sure he got a sweet surprise from her. Ankita took to Instagram to share a loved-up photo of herself with the birthday boy and wrote, "Happy Bday Mehr ke Papa!" Mehr is the couple's baby girl. Isn't it an adorable wish from Ankita?

Take a look at the post here:

Meanwhile, Karan's co-star Anita Hassanandani also took to Instagram to wish him on his birthday and wrote, "Meraaa forever paagal sachhhaaaa dost! Happiest birthday. I love you!"

Karan Patel, who turned 37 today, is known for her role as Raman Bhalla in 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein', which was also headlined by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. He was recently seen in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2'. Apart from the aforementioned shows, Karan's lineup of work includes 'Kasturi', 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' and 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India'.

Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava married in 2015 and they welcomed Mehr in December 2019. 

Happy birthday, Karan Patel!

