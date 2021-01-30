हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sumeet Vyas

On Martyr's Day, Sumeet Vyas pays tribute to heroes who sacrificed their lives for the nation in a heart-felt video - Watch

1962: The War in The Hills web series releases 26 February 2021. In a video he put up recently on social media, Sumeet has paid a tribute to India’s brave heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country. It has been directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

On Martyr&#039;s Day, Sumeet Vyas pays tribute to heroes who sacrificed their lives for the nation in a heart-felt video - Watch

New Delhi: Inspired by true events the series 1962: The War in The Hills will launch on 26th February 2021 exclusively for subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

This Martyrs' Day, actor Sumeet Vyas revealed his look from the upcoming series 1962: The War In The Hills.

In a video he put up recently on social media, Sumeet has paid a tribute to India’s brave heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and also starring Abhay Deol, Sumeet will be seen portraying a key character in the series that has been inspired by true events that take us back to November 1962 to narrate an untold story of bravery and valour. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sumeet Vyas (@sumeetvyas)

Actor Sumeet Vyas said, “1962: The War In The Hills brings an untold story of valour and bravery that will touch millions of hearts. On martyrs day, let's remember all the jawaans who devoted their lives to our country and who selflessly put service to our nation before anything else. I feel privileged to be part of a story like this."

You can watch his heart-felt tribute here (1962: The War In The Hills)

1962: The War In The Hills will launch on 26 February 2021 only on Disney+ Hotstar VIP

 

