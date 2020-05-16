Paatal Lok review: Jaideep Ahlawat unfolds the good, bad and ugly side of living life as you like it!

Paatal Lok

Director: Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy

Ratings: 4/5

Producer: Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Films

Amazon Prime Originals

Writer Sudip Sharma's realistic, mind-numbing (at times) gritty crime thriller 'Paatal Lok' came out just at the right time. Now is the audience in the correct frame of mind to sit back, relax and delve deeper into what unfolds before us through the eyes of a Delhi cop named Hath Ram Chaudhary, brilliantly portrayed by one of the most underrated actors Jaideep Ahlawat.

During the course of his journey in the narrative, he becomes Hathi Ram Chaudhary and you believe him - that's the beauty of his character and the brilliance of his craft which grips the audience from episode 1 to 9.

I would not want to dissect each episode, giving out almost everything in word but rather point out some key performances and moments during the show which leave an impact. There's Hathi Ram, who for once in his life has gotten his hands at a high-profile case involving a failed assassination attempt to kill a top journalist named Sanjeev Mehta, played by the Neeraj Kabi.

Neeraj is a familiar web-series face and is absolutely a delight to watch in his restraint act. The series of events leading from one jigsaw puzzle to another is a journey in itself which introduces many supporting characters which are aptly cast in their parts. Kudos to the casting director for this.

Bengali top actress Swastika Mukherjee as Sanjeev Mehra's lonely and anxiety-ridden wife will make you emphasise with her.

We meet the four alleged assassins - Abhishek Banerjee as Vishal alias Hathoda Tyagi, Jagjeet Sandhu as Tope Singh Chaaku, Asif Khan as Kabir M, Mairembam Ronaldo Singh as Mary Lyngdoh or Chini respectively.

You not only meet them but also delve deeper into the heartland India and its underbelly of troubles. From the caste divide, communal clashes to LGBT - 'Paatal Lok' is home to all! In fact, dialogues are too powerful and resonate with the times we are living in.

Abhishek Banerjee's character Hathoda Tyagi is so gruesome and deadly that at times it's hard to believe if ever a person can be this brutal in his killings. But on the contrary, his love for dogs is something which binds it through beautifully. The audience drives through the bylanes of Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh, almost feeling the pulse of the lead character as he digs out startling facts related to the high-profile case.

Other important characters like Ishwak Singh as Imran Ansari ( fellow cop and aspiring IPS) is understated and fits well. In fact, each and every person who appears on-screen, even if it is for a few seconds holds your attention - and that is the casting director's victory.



The highs and lows of journalism, political nexus, elections, and killings yes 'Paatal Lok' is a concoction of all - overwhelming yet true.

Sometimes we are a part of it, other times we just turn our backs!

Our Verdict: Do Not Miss It!