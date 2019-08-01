close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi's 11-minute monologue in 'Sacred Games 2'

Actor Pankaj Tripathi delivered a monologue that ran over 11 minutes in one take in the second season of "Sacred Games". He calls it one of the most challenging sequences he has ever done.

Pankaj Tripathi&#039;s 11-minute monologue in &#039;Sacred Games 2&#039;

Mumbai: Actor Pankaj Tripathi delivered a monologue that ran over 11 minutes in one take in the second season of "Sacred Games". He calls it one of the most challenging sequences he has ever done.

In the second season of the Netflix hit, Pankaj will be seen as the elusive Guruji, who is also known as Ganesh Gaitonde`s `teesra baap`. 

"While filming a particular scene in `Sacred Games 2`, I was required to deliver a monologue in one go, which, to me, was one of the most challenging sequences I have shot for so far," Pankaj said, adding: "It was a magical experience and I had a great time shooting for that particular shot. I remember Anurag Kashyap asking me to deliver it once again, since nobody knew it would take as long as it did. So, for technical purposes, we did it all over again," he added. 

The second season of "Sacred Games" will open on August 15. It stars Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, with Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin, Luke Kenny, Ranvir Shorey, and Shobita Dhulipala among others.

Tags:
Pankaj TripathiSacred GamesSaif Ali KhanNawazuddin SiddiquiKalki KoechlinLuke KennyRanvir Shorey
Next
Story

Bigg Boss star Arshi Khan turns music video producer

Must Watch

PT7M28S

NMC Bill: Resident doctors in govt hospitals in New Delhi observe strike