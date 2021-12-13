हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra, Karan Johar, Mithun Chakraborty to judge reality show 'Hunarbaaz'

For the unversed, actress Parineeti Chopra will make her television debut with the reality talent show.

Parineeti Chopra, Karan Johar, Mithun Chakraborty to judge reality show &#039;Hunarbaaz&#039;
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Partineeti Chopra has been roped in for the reality show 'Hunarbaaz'. She will be joining Mithun Chakraborty and Karan Johar on the panel of judges.

She says this show will give her a chance to meet people from different parts of the country and it is surely going to be an exciting thing for her.

She says: "I have always loved being on stage and interacting with a live audience and I was aware that reality television shows would give me the chance of meeting people from parts of India whom we don't get to interact with easily and hear their stories. I would get offers to be a part of reality shows but none of the shows felt right, this is the show which felt right as it gave me the scope to do both of these things."

For the actress, who has been part of Bollywood, making a television debut with Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty is truly a great experience.

"It is an absolute honour for me to share this stage with Karan Johar and Mithun Da, who are both stalwarts in their field and are truly legends," she adds.

Parineeti will be seen next in films like 'Uunchai' starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani, and also in 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

'Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan' will air soon on Colors.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Parineeti ChopraKaran JoharMithun ChakrabortyHunarbaaz show
Next
Story

Bigg Boss 15 Day 72 written updates: Rashami Desai takes jibe at Tejasswi Prakash, leaves her speechless

Must Watch

PT57S

COVID-19: Kareena Kapoor infected after Karan Johar's house party