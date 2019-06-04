close

Patrick J Adams

Patrick J Adams to return as Mike Ross in final season of Suits

Patrick J Adams posted a picture of Mike Ross on Instagram with `Mike returns to Suits The Final Season` written over it.

Patrick J Adams to return as Mike Ross in final season of Suits
Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@halfadams

Washington DC: Patrick J Adams is all set to reprise his role as Mike Ross in the USA TV series` ninth and final season `Suits`.

Adams posted a picture of Ross on Instagram with `Mike returns to Suits The Final Season` written over it.

Thanking the writer in his caption, he wrote "Go time. Very excited to head back into the fray one last time. Thanks to the fans for keeping the flame alive and to Mr Aaron Korsh for welcoming me back."

Adams, along with his co-star and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, left the show after Season 7 which aired in April 2018, according to People. The last episode featured the aforementioned two tying a knot after Ross got a job offer from Seattle.

It was announced in January that the legal drama was renewed for a final season which is scheduled to air in July.

The series also stars Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman and Dule Hill.After `Suits`, Adams will be seen as astronaut John Glenn for `The Right Stuff`, a National Geographic series. The series is based on Tom Wolfe`s best seller by the same name. 

Patrick J AdamssuitsMike Ross
