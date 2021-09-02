Pavitra Rishta 2 trailer: Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh rekindle ‘pure love’ of Archana and Manav - Watch

New Delhi: The much-awaited Pavitra Rishta 2 trailer is out and it recreates the magic that the original show, starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput opposite Ankita Lokhande created. While Ankita reprises the role of Archana in the second season, actor Shaheer Sheikh steps into the shoes of Sushant and is essaying the role of Manav.

Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram to share the trailer of Pavitra Rishta 2 on Wednesday evening (September 2) and captioned her post, “#PavitraRishta | trailer

Pyaar aur Parivaar ke beech mein Archana aur manav kisse chunenge? Find out in #PavitraRishta on #ZEE5 premiering 15th September. #ItsNeverTooLate”.

In the trailer, Archana and Manav have an arranged marriage set-up by their families with each other but on the day of their wedding while they are at the mandap exchanging vows, the false story that is cooked up by Manav’s mother about their financial condition comes out and Archana’s family calls off their wedding. Manav is later seen approaching Archana and telling her he did not know about the lie his mother told her family. The two still meet each other despite their families' disapproval.

Speaking to ANI at the trailer launch Ankita had said, “Rarely does one do a role or a project which transforms their lives completely. Pavitra Rishta was that project for me as the love I received from the audience for Archana's character was unparalleled. So, how could I turn down the opportunity to reprise the role and continue the legacy of Archana? I am so grateful to Ekta and ZEE for reviving Pavitra Rishta and for having faith in me again. I am eager to see the audience's reaction to Archu all over again".

Shaheer Sheikh also talks about his character Manav and calls him ‘the most earnest and pure character’ that he has ever played. “It has been a rollercoaster of emotions for me - from the time I was offered the role to eventually being on set and shooting with this amazing unit. It's been a challenging role to essay, but I have given it my all. In the process of shooting the show, I realised that Manav is the most earnest and pure character I've ever played and in today's day and age, such a character is a rarity! Now I only hope that our efforts resonate with the audiences,” shared Shaheer.

Pavitra Rishta 2, is produced by Ekta Kapoor and will premiere on the OTT platform Zee 5 on September 15.

(With inputs from ANI).