Anita Hassanandani

Pics: Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy celebrate wedding anniversary and babymoon

Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy are expecting their first child.

Pics: Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy celebrate wedding anniversary and babymoon
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@anitahassanandani

New Delhi: TV star Anita Hassanandani has shared some wonderful photos from her 'Babymooniiversary' and all we can say is wow! Anita and her husband Rohit Reddy are expecting their first child. Today, the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary along with babymoon. Yes, it was a double celebration for them and hence, Anita named the album as 'Babymooniiversary'.

She radiates pregnancy glow in a black and white polka dot outfit while Rohit looks dapper in casuals. 

Babymooniiversary  In pics you’ll also find the biggest baby  swipe

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

Over the weekend, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy announced that they are set to embrace parenthood. The actress shared an adorable video summing up their relationship. 

 Love you @rohitreddygoa #gettingreadyforreddy

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy have been together for over a decade now. They got married in 2013. 

Anita is a famous TV personality. She has worked in shows such as 'Ye Hai Mohabbatein', 'Naagin', 'Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii', 'Kasamh Se', 'Kkavyanjali'. In fact, she also has several films on her resume, including south movies. 

