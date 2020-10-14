Pics: Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy celebrate wedding anniversary and babymoon

New Delhi: TV star Anita Hassanandani has shared some wonderful photos from her 'Babymooniiversary' and all we can say is wow! Anita and her husband Rohit Reddy are expecting their first child. Today, the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary along with babymoon. Yes, it was a double celebration for them and hence, Anita named the album as 'Babymooniiversary'.

She radiates pregnancy glow in a black and white polka dot outfit while Rohit looks dapper in casuals.

Scroll through the photos here:

Over the weekend, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy announced that they are set to embrace parenthood. The actress shared an adorable video summing up their relationship.

Check it out here:

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy have been together for over a decade now. They got married in 2013.

Anita is a famous TV personality. She has worked in shows such as 'Ye Hai Mohabbatein', 'Naagin', 'Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii', 'Kasamh Se', 'Kkavyanjali'. In fact, she also has several films on her resume, including south movies.