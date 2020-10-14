&pictures powers on to a brand-new experience with 'On Nahi, Full On'

New Delhi: The year 2020 will go down in history! This year that showcased life's uncertainty! A year of exploration, where we learnt a new skill or picked up a new hobby. Even the might of 2020 couldn't stop young India from immersing into new experiences of living their present to the fullest. Embracing this energetic and aspirational mindset, &pictures' is powering on to a brand-new experience with its refreshed brand ideology 'On Nahi, Full On'.

Built on the insight that 'In a world that uncertain, why stop myself from immersing fully in what I do', &pictures' new brand philosophy of 'On Nahi, Full On', ignites a spark of aspiration amongst the young and breathless to take charge and maximize every moment without slowing down.

Since, its launch in 2013, &pictures has been catering to an audience with a youthful mindset with an array of content and characters that reflect their life choices and beliefs. Retaining its progressive yet rooted brand DNA, the all-new &pictures has levelled up its energetic and quirky vibe that promises to leave viewers refreshed with a full-on experience.

Talking about the new ideology, Ruchir Tiwari, Business Head, Zee Hindi Movies Cluster, said, “Over the past 7 years, &pictures has carved a niche for itself by offering content that reflects the belief of the young and aspirational India. &pictures now has the highest skew amongst the young audience i.e. 13-21 years NCCS A in the Hindi Movie category.

The brand proposition 'On Nahi, Full On' is an energetic and fun-loving mindset that embraces the beliefs of this distinct viewer set. Creating an immersive experience for our viewers, we have created refreshing content blocks with 'blockbuster premieres', 'Full-on Dynamites' that celebrates Gen Z of Bollywood', 2 pm 'Full-on Time-out' slot, Hollywood movies back to back with 'Full-on Hollywood', and many more. Foraying into original content with 'Footfairy', a TV first initiative is a testament of our commitment to offering enthralling content to complement the viewers evolving consumption patterns. Through this re-energized experience, &pictures aims to cement our positioning in the minds of our consumers.”

Prathyusha Agarwal, Chief Consumer Officer, ZEEL added, “While the unpredictable 2020 threw tons of challenges at us, we dealt with it in our own extraordinary way by making every opportunity count. Pegged on this premise, 'On Nahi, Full On', gives the dynamic young generation, a cue to maximize every moment without slowing down. And, we are bringing alive this Full-On ideology through the visual mnemonic of a 'power on button' and the '&pictures shorties' our brand films that draws a connection between the consumers world and the role of &pictures to amplify life.”

Prathyusha also added “Consumers 'choice' is driven by what's being aired on the channel but through our groundwork, we know that brands image and perception also impact these choices. We tested 2 concepts with consumers, to help us learn their understanding and resonance, that led us to the winning concept – 'On Nahi, Full On'. The rebooted brand philosophy could be a game-changer in moving &pictures from the 'known and listed' basket to the 'my consideration set' amongst the audience.”

The content strategy of the new &pictures has been designed keeping the new-age sensibilities in mind to strengthen its bond with its core viewers. And, at the same time to engage and bring in new viewers. With 'On Nahi, Full On', &pictures promises to make the viewing experience richer and immersive with a pumped library focusing on 3 tenants i.e. Full on blockbuster premieres like Good Newwz, Dabangg 3, Kaali Peeli and Gunjan Saxena.

Satiating the audience taste for full-on thrilling content, the channel will showcase unique and fresh movies like Footfairy, Omerta and Hacked amongst others. And, satisfying the need for larger than life adventure and a window to a new world, &pictures will treat its viewers with blockbuster Hollywood premieres like Bumblebee, Fantasy Island & Bloodshot along with back to back Hollywood movies with Full on Hollywood; featuring movies from viewers favourite franchises like Kungfu Panda, Jumanji and Transformers amongst others

Bringing alive the essence of the new brand philosophy 'On Nahi, Full On', viewers are invited to a 'Full on Bloc Party' on the &pictures social media channels. &pictures has collaborated with young and driven individuals like Ishaan Khatter, Dhvani Bhanushali, Dolly Singh & Nikhil Paralikar a.k.a the Tabla guy that personify the brands new energetic and expressive personality.

Each collaborator will build on the brands content pillars i.e. Full on Feels, Full on Masti, Full on Punch & Full on Thrill, through their unique skill set that connects to the world of &pictures. Created by Lowe Lintas, the &pictures shorties that have been conceptualised will be promoted extensively through television and digital promotions. And, levelling up the fun quotient will be the full-on masti brand filters that will be launched soon to rub of its energetic and quirky vibe on its viewers on Instagram.

Taayar hojao, kyunki ab entertainment hoga 'On Nahi, Full On'

&pictures' powering on to a brand-new experience starting 11th October!