Popular anime show 'Naruto' to be televised on this channel!

New Delhi:The popular Japanese animated series "Naruto" has just been recently launched on television by channel Sony YAY. Esha Deol and Aayush Sharma, two well-known Bollywood actors, have joined forces with the channel to welcome the show to television.

To mark the launch of the iconic show, which will be available in five languages, popular actors and Naruto fans Esha Deol and Aayush Sharma expressed their joy and excitement.

Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja, is the protagonist of the programme. Throughout his path, which is filled with many battles, heartbreak, and grit, Uzumaki learns the value of friendship, teamwork, and devotion. The popular kids' television network, Sony YAY, will now host the show, which is a national phenomenon with a big fan base.

Actress Esha Deol Takhtani, a huge fan of the show Naruto expressed her excitement about the news and said, “I have always been a huge fan of Anime as a genre and being an 80’s kid I have grown up watching Naruto. The launch of Naruto on TV has truly gotten me excited as I now get a chance to watch my favourite show with my kids. I am certain that fans across the country will be thrilled to switch on their television screens and watch their favourite anime.”

Actor Aayush Sharma also shared his excitement about the launch of Naruto, he said,“Japanese anime has always been my fascination and I am truly excited to see my all-time favourite hero Naruto on television. I have always tried to imitate and learn his Ninja-style of action and am eager to share my favourite moves with my kids too. Can’t wait to see my favourite Shinobi’s quest to become a Hokage on television.”

Naruto will be televised every Monday to Friday at 8 PM on Sony YAY.