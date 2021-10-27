Post divorce with Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu bashes marriage, shares cryptic note on self-love

New Delhi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu came under heavy online trolling after she announced her separation from her husband Naga Chaitanya. Speculations were made around her for her alleged proximity to her stylist Preetham Jukalker to aborting her child with her husband. However, the actress braved it all alone and is all set to move ahead in her life.

On Wednesday, Samantha took to social media and shared a cryptic note where she bashed the idea of parents saving for their daughter's marriage. She advised that instead of saving for their girl child's wedding, parents should invest in their education and prepare their daughters to take care of themselves.

Samantha reposted a message that read, "Make your daughter so capable that you don’t have to worry who will marry her. Instead of saving money for her wedding day, spend it on her education, and most importantly, instead of preparing her for marriage, prepare her for herself. Teach her self-love, confidence, and that she can throat punch someone if she needs to."

Samantha recently announced separation from actor-husband Naga Chaitanya. "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support," the note read.

Earlier, the actress had slammed society's double standards for questioning women when divorce take place.

Going by her Instagram stories, Samantha has left for UAE and shared pictures of a few Lebanese cuisines. She was accompanied by her stylist Preetham Jukalker.