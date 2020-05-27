Preksha Mehta, you were so young: Karan Kundra, Arjun Bijlani and others mourn her death

New Delhi: The television industry is in deep shock after actress Preksha Mehta committed suicide case on Tuesday. Stars such as Karan Kundra, Arjun Bijlani, Surbhi Chandna, Divya Agarwal mourned her death and posted heartwarming notes remembering the actress.

Preksha, all of 25, committed suicide at her residence in Indore. She left behind a suicide note in which she expressed disappointments regarding her career and relationships. Preksha had returned to her hometown from Mumbai amid the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hours before her death, Preksha had also posted a cryptic message on her Instagram Stories on that read, "Sabse bura hota hai, sapnon ka mar jaana (The death of the dreams is the worst)."

Reiterating Preksha’s words, Karan in a series of tweets said, “‘Sabse bura hota hai sapno ka marr jaana’ another television actor has committed suicide and this is what she posted last on her Instagram. Preksha Mehta, this is extremely sad! You were so young.. you had your entire life in front of you! We need to talk more about mental health.”

He continued, “A look at her Instagram shows nothing out of the ordinary, which just shows how much more we need to care about people around us in these tough times and not just assume they’re fine! RIP little one, we shall pray for you! This too shall pass!”

A look at her Instagram shows nothing out of the ordinary, which just shows how much more we need to care about people around us in these tough times and not just assume they’re fine! RIP little one, we shall pray for you! This too shall pass! — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) May 26, 2020

Arjun offered his condolence to the family while Surbhi said it was a “devastating” news.

Devastating — Surbhi Chandna (@SurbhiChandna) May 26, 2020

Meanwhile, Divya shared a picture of Preksha on her Instagram stories and said, “Suicide is not an option, guys. I know life is difficult, fight it. RIP girl.”

Preksha was best-known for her roles in shows like ‘Crime Patrol’, ‘Meri Durga’ and ‘Laal Ishq’.

This is the second instance of a TV actor committing suicide in the wake of lockdown. According to the police, she had been suffering from depression for a while. Her body was found hanging from a ceiling fan by her family members on Tuesday morning.

This is the second instance of a TV actor committing suicide in the wake of lockdown. On May 15, actor Manmeet Grewal, who worked on shows like ‘Aadat Se Majboor’ and ‘Kuldeepak’, committed suicide after struggling with dwindling finances.